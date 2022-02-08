Olympic Zone show for Tuesday, Feb. 8

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Tuesday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Relive the best moments of Day 3 and 4

From Team USA's silver medal in the figure skating team event to Dutch dominance in speed skating, get caught up on the top moments from Day 3 and 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.





How dancing it out helps Mikaela Shiffrin ski her fastest

In her own words, Mikaela Shiffrin shares what she loves about ski racing and why she listens to music while she races.





Rut's Rules: All about biathlon with Sara Studebaker-Hall

Rutledge Wood takes a shot at mastering the sport of biathlon--which combines shooting and skiing--with help from Olympic biathlete Sara Studebaker-Hall.

Torino to Beijing: Meet the five-time Olympians of Team USA

Curler John Shuster, skeleton slider Katie Uhlaender and snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis are in rarefied air: they've all become five-time Olympians by competing in Beijing.





Casey Dawson’s mad dash to the Olympic starting line

Every second counts during a speed skating race—as Casey Dawson found out the hard way, in the race to arrive at the 2022 Winter Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in January.





Hail Mary in the halfpipe: Snowboarding's triple cork