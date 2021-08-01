Olympics livestreams, Aug. 2: Gymnastics finals, beach volleyball quarterfinals

TOKYO, Japan — Gymnastics individual apparatus finals continue Monday with the men’s rings and vault and women’s floor. Track and field features the men's 400-meter hurdles and women's 5,000 meters and finals in the women's discus and long jump.
Women’s soccer heads into the semifinals while volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo are in quarterfinals action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Monday, which spans Monday night and Tuesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
LIVESTREAMS:
11:00 p.m. CT Sunday: Badminton, Women's Doubles Gold and Bronze Medal Matches
11:00 p.m. CT Sunday: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 11
11:40 p.m. CT Sunday: Women’s Basketball, France vs. USA
12:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 12
12:30 a.m. CT: Shooting, Men's Rapid Fire Pistol final
1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Men's 3-meter Springboard prelims
1:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, Women's 87kg Group A
2:50 a.m. CT: Shooting, Men's 3-Position Rifle final
3:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 13
3:00 a.m. CT: Equestrian, Eventing Jumping Team Final
3:00 a.m. CT: Gymnastics: Men's rings, Women's floor and Men's vault
3:00 a.m. CT: Women's Soccer, Semifinal 1
4:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 14
4:00 a.m. CT: Track Cycling, Women's team sprint qualifying, first round and finals, and men's and women's team pursuit qualifying
5:00 a.m. CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
5:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 9
5:20 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault qualifying
5:30 a.m. CT: Synchronized Swimming, Duet - Free Routine (Prelim)
5:00 a.m. CT: Badminton, Men's Singles Gold and Bronze Medal Matches
5:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, Women's +87kg Group A
6:00 a.m. CT: Women's Soccer, Semifinal 2
6:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Discus final
7:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 15
7:15 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 3,000-meter Steeplechase final
7:40 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 5,000-meter final
8:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 16
From NBC Olympics: While in quarantine, Gus Kenworthy and Rutledge Wood drive around different neighborhoods to Tokyo to get an inside-the-car view of the Olympic host city.
7:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 1
7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 10
7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's Triple Jump qualifying
7:00 p.m. CT: Volleyball, Men's quarterfinal 1
7:20 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin qualifying
8:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD
8:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 2
8:50 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Long Jump Final
9:30 p.m. CT: Canoe Sprint, Finals in women's kayak single 200m, men's canoe double 1000m, men's kayak single 1000m and women's K-2 500m
10:20 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 400-meter Hurdles final
From NBC Olympics: Tanith White gives you a look behind the scenes at the Opening Ceremony, and a place few people see: the area where the world's flags are prepared for the Parade of Nations. Plus, reaction from Team USA's Flagbearers.