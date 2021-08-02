Olympics livestreams, Aug. 3: Suni Lee & Simone Biles in balance beam final

TOKYO, Japan — Suni Lee returns to the gym for one more shot at a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, as she competes in the balance beam final early Tuesday morning. Simone Biles is also expected to return to competition after withdrawing from the previous individual finals. The event will stream live early Tuesday morning, with a replay during NBC's prime time Olympics coverage.
The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.
After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
WATCH ON KARE 11:
12:00 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime
7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime
10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus
LIVESTREAMS:
11:40 p.m CT (Monday): Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain
12:30 a.m. CT: Sailing, Men's Finn and mixed Nacra 17 medal races
1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Men's 3m Springboard Final
1:30 a.m. CT: Cycling, Women's team pursuit R1 and finals; men's team sprint qualifying, R1 and finals; and men's team pursuit R1
3:00 a.m. CT: Soccer, Men's semifinal, Mexico vs. Brazil
3:00 a.m. CT: Sport Climbing, Men's combined qualification
5:00 a.m. CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
5:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 11
5:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put qualifying
5:20 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
5:30 a.m. CT: Synchronized Swimming, Duet - Technical Routine
5:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, Men's 109kg Group A
6:00 a.m. CT: Soccer, Men’s Semifinal, Japan vs. Spain
6:35 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final
7:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 3
7:25 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 800m Final
7:50 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 200m Final
8:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal Match 4
4:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Women's Open Water 10km
7:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 1
7:00 p.m. CT: Skateboarding, Women's Park qualification heats
7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 12
7:05 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's Javelin qualifying
7:55 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Long Jump
8:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD
8:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 2
8:35 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon High Jump
9:30 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Hurdles final
9:40 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Shot Put
10:00 p.m. CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
10:30 p.m. CT: Skateboarding, Women's Park Final