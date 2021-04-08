x
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to end the Olympics on a high note against Australia while new champions are crowned in the decathlon and heptathlon.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

WATCH ON KARE 11:

11:00 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime

11:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus

LIVESTREAMS:

11:00 p.m. CT (Wednesday): Modern Pentathlon, Men's and women's fencing ranking rounds

11:00 p.m. CT (Wednesday): Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1

11:15 p.m. CT (Wednesday): Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia

12:00 a.m. CT: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals

1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final

1:20 a.m. CT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1

1:30 a.m. CT: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF

2:30 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk

3:00 a.m. CT: Karate, women's kata, men's kumite 67kg and women's kumite 55kg medal bouts

3:00 a.m. CT: Soccer, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Australia vs. USA

3:30 a.m. CT: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final

4:15 a.m. CT: Wrestling, Medals in men's freestyle (57kg, 86kg) and women's freestyle (57kg)

4:45 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 15

5:00 a.m. CT: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea   

5:00 a.m. CT: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game

5:15 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin

5:20 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final

5:40 a.m. CT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2

6:00 a.m. CT: Men's basketball semifinal, France vs. Slovenia

7:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

7:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final

7:00 a.m. CT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2

7:20 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon 800m (Final event)

7:40 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon 1,500m (Final event)

8:00 a.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

3:30 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk

8:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match

8:00 p.m. CT: Karate, men's kata and women's kumite 61kg elimination rounds

8:20 p.m. CT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around Qualifying Part 1 of 2

8:30 p.m. CT: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game

9:00 p.m. CT: Soccer, Women's Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs Canada

9:30 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match

