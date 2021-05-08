Olympics livestreams, Aug. 6: US in men’s basketball gold medal game

TOKYO, Japan — The final weekend of Olympics is here, which means a lot of medals to be awarded in the next three days. The big event will be the U.S. taking on France for the men’s basketball gold medal. France defeated the U.S. to open the Tokyo Games.
In an interesting coincidence, both the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams will be playing Serbia for the right to go to their gold medal games. Both events will be happening almost simultaneously, with the volleyball match starting 40 minutes before the basketball game.
Track and field will feature the men’s and women’s 4x100 relay finals and women’s 400-meter final. The men take on the 10-meter diving platform and medals will be awarded in men’s beach volleyball. And for something completely different, the women will run, shoot, swim, fence and even jump horses for the modern pentathlon gold.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
WATCH ON KARE 11:
11:00 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime
7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime
12:00 a.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus
LIVESTREAMS:
11:00 p.m. CT (Thursday): Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
11:40 p.m. CT (Thursday): Women’s Basketball Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
12:00 a.m. CT: Boxing, men's heavyweight gold medal bout; women's middleweight, men's lightweight semifinals
1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Prelims
1:20 a.m. CT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
1:30 a.m. CT: Track Cycling, Women's madison final; men's sprint semifinals & final; and women's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
1:30 a.m. CT: Modern Pentathlon, Women's Swim, Fencing Bonus, Riding
2:30 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 20km Race Walk
3:30 a.m. CT: Sport Climbing, Women's Combined Final
4:15 a.m. CT: Wrestling, Men's freestyle (74kg, 125kg) and women's freestyle (53kg) wrestling medal bouts
5:00 a.m. CT: Field Hockey, Women's Gold Medal Game
5:30 a.m. CT: Modern Pentathlon, Women's Laser-Run Combined
5:30 a.m. CT: Synchronized Swimming, Team - Technical Routine
5:40 a.m. CT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
5:50 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 17
6:00 a.m. CT: Women’s Basketball Semifinal
6:00 a.m. CT: Soccer, Men's Bronze Medal Match
6:50 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
7:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 5,000m Final
7:00 a.m. CT: Volleyball, Women's Semifinal
7:35 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Final
7:50 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 1,500m Final
8:30 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 4x100m Relay Final
8:50 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 4x100m Relay Final
5:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's Marathon
5:30 p.m. CT: Golf, Women's final round, Part 1
8:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
8:00 p.m. CT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Semis
8:00 p.m. CT: Golf, Women's final round, Part 2
8:00 p.m. CT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Group All-Around Qualifying
9:15 p.m. CT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, Finals in men's and women's kayak four 500m, men's canoe single 1000m and women's canoe double 500m
9:30 p.m. CT: Men’s Basketball, Gold Medal Game, France vs. USA
9:30 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match