x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 8: US in volleyball gold medal match; Closing Ceremony

A handful of events wrap up the Tokyo Olympics, including the U.S. in the women’s volleyball gold medal match. And it all ends with the Closing Ceremony.

TOKYO, Japan — The final day of the Olympics brings the final medals of the Games. The U.S. takes on Brazil in the women’s volleyball final. Medals will also be awarded in boxing, handball and men’s water polo. And it all wraps up with the Closing Ceremony, which you can see streamed at 7:00am ET and again during NBC’s primetime coverage at 8:00pm ET.

Below are livestream links for remaining medal events at the Olympics. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com. You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

WATCH ON KARE 11:

1:00pm ET: NBC Daytime

8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime

LIVESTREAMS:

12:30am ET: Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match, USA vs. Brazil

12:40am ET: Water Polo, Men's Bronze Medal Game

1:00am ET: Gold medal bouts in women's lightweight, women's middleweight, men's lightweight and men's super heavyweight

2:00am ET: Handball, Women's Gold Medal Game

3:30am ET: Water Polo, Men's Gold Medal Game

7:00am ET: Closing Ceremony

Related Articles