Tokyo Preview, July 29: Americans Lee, Carey in women's all-around

Jade Carey replaces Simone Biles in the women's gymnastics all-around. Track and field also gets started at the Tokyo Olympics.

As swimming enters its final days of competition in Tokyo, it hands off the baton to track and field with the start of qualifying. More than a dozen sports will also be awarding medals. But the focus for America and much of the Olympics-viewing world will be in the gymnastics arena.

Women's gymnastics all-around final

The 24 qualifiers for the women's gymnastics individual all-around compete for the crown Thursday, but Simone Biles will not be among them. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday Biles would not defend her gold medal in the event, in order to focus on her mental health.

Americans Suni Lee and Jade Carey will compete. Carey initially did not qualify for the event, but now takes Biles' place.

Competition begins at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Medals in four swimming events awarded

Finals in the pool include the women's 200-meter breaststroke, men's 200-meter backstroke, women's 100-meter freestyle and men's 200-meter individual medley.

Track and field begins

The first events get underway. On the track, preliminaries will be held for the women's 100-meters and 800-meters and men's 400-meter hurdles and 3,000-meter steeplechase.

On the field, qualifications will be held for men's high jump and discus.

'A-Team' goes for perfection

The U.S. beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman seek to finish pool play with a perfect 3-0 record as they face the Netherlands.