Olympic Zone show for Saturday, Aug. 7

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Tokyo Olympics.

Check out all of the segments from Thursday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon make custom Kit Kat bars

Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon visit a Kit Kat store in Tokyo, where they make and taste test their own custom Kit Kat bars. There are over 400 different flavors of Kit Kats in Japan.





Rutledge Wood gets a close-up of Japan's sneaker culture

Japan is sneaker obsessed! Rutledge Wood hits the streets to learn more about sneaker culture, and visits one of the sneaker design studios bringing fashion to your feet.





Bird and Taurasi: Friendship, inspiration, and Olympic gold

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi look back on their nearly 20-year-friendship and discuss the legacy they hope to leave to the next generation of basketball stars.





A splash of hope for Japan's beloved festival traditions

Festivals are an essential part of Japanese culture, but COVID has forced a halt to these beloved traditions. Naoko Funayama explains how the Japanese artistic swimming team honored the festivals with their routine.





Tokyo Paralympics preview: Top sports and athletes to watch

While the Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close, the Paralympics are just around the corner. Tanith White shares which Team USA athletes and sports to look out for during the Paralympic Games.





Relive the best of Team USA in Tokyo

From Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles to Athing Mu and Suni Lee, relive the performances from U.S. athletes that won medal after medal in the Tokyo Olympics.







