Olympic Zone show for Friday, Aug. 6

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Tokyo Olympics.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Thursday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Gus Kenworthy learns what makes 3x3 basketball unique

Gus Kenworthy talks with Kara Lawson, the head coach of the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team that won gold in Tokyo, about the unique challenges of the sport. Then, the two play a game of PIG.

Why Japanese Keirin cycling is known as 'war on wheels'

Japanese Keirin cycling is a high-stakes battle on the track that's known as "war on wheels." Naoko Funayama explains the history of the event and why its Japanese fans are so passionate.

Take an illustrated look into Tuliamuk's journey to Tokyo

Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk creates an illustrated book to share her story with her young daughter, detailing life in her Kenyan village, getting American citizenship, and qualifying for the marathon race in Tokyo.

The big business of fake food in Japan

If the food in Tokyo looks almost too good to eat, it might be! Sam Brock looks at the 90-million-dollar business of fake food in Japan.

Not just an accessory: Japanese fans are a work of art

Japanese handicrafts, such as fans and lanterns, are known worldwide for their delicate design. Creating some traditional pieces, like fans, takes decades of experience. Anne Thompson tries to learn in a day.