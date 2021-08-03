Olympic Zone show for Tuesday, Aug. 3

The Olympic Zone airs nightly at 6:30 p.m. on KARE 11 during the Tokyo Olympics.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Monday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.

Gus Kenworthy and Laurie Hernandez bond over balance beam

Olympic snowboarder Gus Kenworthy and gymnast Laurie Hernandez become fast friends as they discuss the "twisties," Suni Lee and whether Gus has a future as a gymnast.

Noah Lyles on his biggest inspiration: His mother

Wadeline Jonathas' journey to success

Anne Thompson shares the story of track star Wadeline Jonathas, who immigrated from Haiti with her family as a child, experienced homelessness in the U.S., and is now making her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Virtual victories: How families of Olympians celebrate wins

With no spectators allowed in Tokyo, loved ones of the Olympic athletes are forced to watch from home. Natalie Morales speaks with families about how technology allows them to cheer on their champions.

Rutledge Wood talks to a window washer at the Tokyo Skytree

It could be Tokyo's most dangerous job: window washer at the Skytree tower. Rutledge Wood speaks to one of the window washers to learn what it's like when your office is 2,080 feet in the air.