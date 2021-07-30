Olympic Zone show for Wednesday, July 30

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Check out all of the segments from Wednesday's edition of the Olympic Zone show on KARE 11.
Gus Kenworthy: Why Tokyo is the most inclusive Olympics yet
In this episode of 'Freestyle with Gus Kenworthy,' Gus gets a boat tour of Tokyo and speaks with Selema Masekela about inclusiveness at the Olympics.
Simone Manuel on her mantras and faith
Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel shares the two mantras she says before every race, and how it feels to inspire so many girls.
The unique familial relationship between athlete and coach
In Tokyo, a family member by an athlete's side is rare. But a few lucky Olympians do have a loved one with them. Anne Thompson looks at the advantages and challenges of having a spouse or parent as an Olympic coach.
The Fighting Irish spirit comes to Tokyo
Many members of the U.S. Olympic fencing team in Tokyo share a special connection – a third of the team have the same alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. Corey Robinson speaks with the Fighting Irish in Tokyo.
The inspiring strength of the U.S. Olympic refugee team
For the second time, the Olympics has a team of refugees. These athletes have faced challenges most of us cannot imagine. Sam Brock speaks with members of the team bringing hope to millions.
Relive the best moments of week 1 of the Tokyo Olympics