Regan Smith wins silver in 200m butterfly

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with Lakeville's Regan Smith published on June 15, 2021.

Lakeville's Regan Smith returned to the podium by capturing the silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics.

Smith already brought home bronze earlier this week in the women's 100-meter backstroke event.

It’s a happy crew at Regan Smith’s house as she takes silver in the 200M Butterfly! @kare11 pic.twitter.com/yKUF4TywOZ — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) July 29, 2021

With the help of a late surge, Smith edged teammate Hali Flickinger, who took bronze. China's Zhang Yufei won gold by setting a new Olympic record with a time of 2:03.86. Smith finished in a time of 2:05.30.