Regan Smith wins silver in 200m butterfly

Lakeville's Regan Smith returned to the podium by capturing the silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics.
Smith already brought home bronze earlier this week in the women's 100-meter backstroke event.
With the help of a late surge, Smith edged teammate Hali Flickinger, who took bronze. China's Zhang Yufei won gold by setting a new Olympic record with a time of 2:03.86. Smith finished in a time of 2:05.30.
