RESULTS: Minnesota athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out how Minnesota athletes did at the summer games, and relive their competitions with video from NBC Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Minnesota was well-represented at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, from gymnastics to swimming to wrestling and more. Here's a look at the results for Minnesota athletes, along with links to replay their competitions on the NBC Olympics website (where available).

BOWE BECKER, SWIMMING

The All-American Gophers swimmer won a gold medal with Team USA in the 4x100m freestyle relay during the opening days of the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 4x100m Relay

KYRA CONDIE, SPORT CLIMBING

St. Paul native and Gophers alum Kyra Condie finished 11th in qualifying in the first-ever sport climbing women's combined event, as well as 11th in the bouldering qualification and 7th in speed qualifications.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's Combined Qualification

LARA DALLMAN-WEISS, SAILING

Shoreview native Lara Dallman-Weiss, along with her sailing partner, Coast Guard officer Nikki Barnes, finished in 12th place in the women's two-person dinghy 470 competition.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's 470 Prelims

JOE FAHNBULLEH, TRACK & FIELD

Fahnbuelleh is a Hopkins High School graduate who ran for Liberia in the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fifth in the men's 200 meters.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 200m final

MASON FERLIC, TRACK & FIELD

Roseville native Mason Ferlic finished 8th in his heat of the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heat 1

MEGAN KALMOE, ROWING

Kalmoe, born in Minneapolis, finished 4th in the women's pair final in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's Pair Final B

JOE KLECKER, TRACK & FIELD

A Minneapolis native and graduate of Hopkins High School, Joe Klecker placed 16th in the men's 10,000 meters with a time of 28:14.18.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 10,000m

SUNI LEE, GYMNASTICS

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS:

GRACE MCCALLUM, GYMNASTICS

Isanti native Grace McCallum is the new owner of a silver medal following her performance in the women's gymnastics team competition with Team USA.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's gymnastics: Team final

PAYTON OTTERDAHL, TRACK & FIELD

Payton Otterdahl, a graduate of Rosemount High School and shot put champion for NDSU, finished 10th in the men's shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's Shot Put final

REGAN SMITH, SWIMMING

Lakeville native Regan Smith is returning to Minnesota with three medals from the Tokyo Olympics. She won bronze in the 100m backstroke, and silver in the 200m butterfly. Smith later won another silver with as part of the women's 4x100m medley relay team.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS:

GABLE STEVESON, WRESTLING

Gophers wrestler and Apple Valley native Gable Steveson won gold in spectacular fashion in the men's 125kg freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's Freestyle 125kg final

PATRICK SUNDERMAN, RIFLE SHOOTING

Farmington native Patrick Sunderman finished 12th in qualifications in the men's smallbore rifle 3-position competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

JORDAN THOMPSON, VOLLEYBALL

Edina native Jordan Thompson and Team USA play for the gold medal against Brazil on Saturday night (Minnesota time) in Tokyo.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's Volleyball gold medal final

ALISE (POST) WILLOUGHBY, BMX RACING

St. Cloud native and three-time Olympian Alise Willoughby did not race in the women's BMX racing final in Tokyo after crashes in the semifinals.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's BMX Racing semifinals

SHANE WISKUS, GYMNASTICS

University of Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus and Team USA finished fifth in the men's gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.