Olympics

RESULTS: Minnesota athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out how Minnesota athletes did at the summer games, and relive their competitions with video from NBC Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Minnesota was well-represented at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, from gymnastics to swimming to wrestling and more. Here's a look at the results for Minnesota athletes, along with links to replay their competitions on the NBC Olympics website (where available).

BOWE BECKER, SWIMMING

Credit: AP
Bowe Becker of the United States exercises during a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The All-American Gophers swimmer won a gold medal with Team USA in the 4x100m freestyle relay during the opening days of the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 4x100m Relay

KYRA CONDIE, SPORT CLIMBING

Credit: AP
Kyra Condie, of the United States, climbs during the bouldering qualification portion of the women's sport climbing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Paul native and Gophers alum Kyra Condie finished 11th in qualifying in the first-ever sport climbing women's combined event, as well as 11th in the bouldering qualification and 7th in speed qualifications.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's Combined Qualification

LARA DALLMAN-WEISS, SAILING

Credit: AP
United States' Lara Dallman-Weiss and Nikole Barnes smile at the end of a women's 470 class race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Shoreview native Lara Dallman-Weiss, along with her sailing partner, Coast Guard officer Nikki Barnes, finished in 12th place in the women's two-person dinghy 470 competition.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's 470 Prelims

JOE FAHNBULLEH, TRACK & FIELD

Credit: AP
Joseph Fahnbulleh, of Liberia, competes in a heat of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Fahnbuelleh is a Hopkins High School graduate who ran for Liberia in the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fifth in the men's 200 meters.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 200m final

MASON FERLIC, TRACK & FIELD

Credit: AP
Mason Ferlic, of United States, clears the water jump during his heat of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Roseville native Mason Ferlic finished 8th in his heat of the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heat 1

MEGAN KALMOE, ROWING

Credit: AP
Tracy Eisser and Megan Kalmoe, of the United States, compete in the women's pair at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kalmoe, born in Minneapolis, finished 4th in the women's pair final in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's Pair Final B

JOE KLECKER, TRACK & FIELD

A Minneapolis native and graduate of Hopkins High School, Joe Klecker placed 16th in the men's 10,000 meters with a time of 28:14.18.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's 10,000m

SUNI LEE, GYMNASTICS

Credit: AP
Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her medal for the artistic gymnastics women's all-around at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

St. Paul native Sunisa "Suni" Lee is bringing home a medal of each color after her performance in women's gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. After winning silver with Team USA in the women's team competition, she continued a streak of American domination in the women's all-around event with a gold medal. That victory was followed by a bronze medal in the uneven bars.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: 

GRACE MCCALLUM, GYMNASTICS

Credit: AP
Grace McCallum, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Isanti native Grace McCallum is the new owner of a silver medal following her performance in the women's gymnastics team competition with Team USA.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's gymnastics: Team final

PAYTON OTTERDAHL, TRACK & FIELD

Credit: AP
Payton Otterdahl, of the United States, competes in qualifications for the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Payton Otterdahl, a graduate of Rosemount High School and shot put champion for NDSU, finished 10th in the men's shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's Shot Put final

REGAN SMITH, SWIMMING

Credit: AP
Regan Smith of the United States poses with her silver medal after the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Lakeville native Regan Smith is returning to Minnesota with three medals from the Tokyo Olympics. She won bronze in the 100m backstroke, and silver in the 200m butterfly. Smith later won another silver with as part of the women's 4x100m medley relay team. 

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS:

GABLE STEVESON, WRESTLING

Credit: AP
United States Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Geno Petriashvili during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Gophers wrestler and Apple Valley native Gable Steveson won gold in spectacular fashion in the men's 125kg freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's Freestyle 125kg final

PATRICK SUNDERMAN, RIFLE SHOOTING

Farmington native Patrick Sunderman finished 12th in qualifications in the men's smallbore rifle 3-position competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

JORDAN THOMPSON, VOLLEYBALL

Credit: AP
United States' Jordan Thompson during the women's volleyball quarterfinal match between Dominican Republic and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Edina native Jordan Thompson and Team USA play for the gold medal against Brazil on Saturday night (Minnesota time) in Tokyo.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's Volleyball gold medal final

ALISE (POST) WILLOUGHBY, BMX RACING

Credit: AP
Alise Willoughby of the United States competes in the women's BMX Racing quarterfinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

St. Cloud native and three-time Olympian Alise Willoughby did not race in the women's BMX racing final in Tokyo after crashes in the semifinals.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Women's BMX Racing semifinals

SHANE WISKUS, GYMNASTICS

Credit: AP
Shane Wiskus, of the United States, finishes his performance on the rings during the artistic gymnastic men's team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

University of Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus and Team USA finished fifth in the men's gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH FROM NBC OLYMPICS: Men's gymnastics: Team final