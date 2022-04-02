St. Louis Park resident officiating at the Winter Olympics

St. Louis Park’s Kendall Hanley is one of 22 officials, including five Americans, who will be working women's hockey games at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Growing up in North Carolina, Kendall Hanley didn't start playing hockey until she was 12.

Fast forward over two decades later and she's at the Winter Olympics as an official.

"To have this opportunity and to achieve this goal is just an honor to represent our country and to be a part of this officiating team," said Hanley.

She is one of 22 officials, including five Americans who will be working women's hockey games at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The St. Louis Park resident started her officiating career soon after ending her collegiate hockey career back in 2009. She has worked her way up through the ranks from juniors to college to the pros.

"It's definitely a process and the door has opened. It's been a wonderful experience to have gotten so much out of the assignments that I've received thus far," said Hanley.

The 35-year-old is breaking through the ice as one of 10 women assigned to officiate in the American Hockey League for the first time this season. She made her debut as a linesperson in Milwaukee in December.

"We want to show that we're here to do our job in that role and be judged by the standards that are applicable to an official,"

Kendall is wearing number 69 in the Olympics and fellow official Jackie Spresser is wearing number 30 to honor their best friend and fellow official Jamie Huntley-Park.

She was a police detective who died in the line of duty last year in San Diego.

Her badge number was #6930.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: