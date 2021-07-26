VIDEO: Top moments from Sunday, July 25 at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out key highlights from gymnastics, basketball, softball, and Gold for a Minnesota swimmer!

TOKYO, Japan — Sunday's highlights in Tokyo included big moments for two Minnesotans: a gold medal for a former Minnesota Golden Gophers swimmer, and gymnast Suni Lee in position to make the medal stand with the U.S. women's gymnastics team.

GYMNASTICS

The U.S. women's gymnastics team trailed the Russian team after an uncharacteristically shaky qualification session. Nonetheless, Simone Biles and Minnesota's Suni Lee led the all-around standings at the conclusion of Subdivision 3.

BASKETBALL

The United States fell to France 83-76 in their first game of the men's basketball tournament, giving them their first Olympic loss since 2004.

SOFTBALL

The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

SWIMMING

Australia's Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event. Titmus went 3:56.69 and Ledecky touched in at 3:37.36.



