'She has all three' | Suni Lee's family reacts to third medal win in Tokyo Olympics

The Minnesota 18-year-old's medal haul now includes gold, silver and bronze.

ST PAUL, Minn. — First, Minnesota's Suni Lee brought home a silver medal from her team competition.

Then an all-around gold as the 18-year-old from St. Paul continued Team USA's winning streak.

And early Sunday morning... she finished the set with a bronze medal from the individual uneven bars final. Friends, family, loved ones and fans across the state cheered Lee on from thousands of miles away.

KARE 11's Gia Vang joined Lee's family for another watch party Sunday -- and captured the emotional moment as she accepted yet another medal on the podium.

As Sunisa gets her bronze on the podium. “She has all three,” someone says. #TokyoOlympics #SunisaLee pic.twitter.com/jeNyTL2XD5 — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 1, 2021

"She has all three," someone pointed out.

After accepting her medal, Lee had a chance to speak with her family remotely -- and said she was "sad" about the performance.

"Don't be disappointed," her dad told her.

“I’m sad!” Suni says to her parents about her uneven bars performance. “Don’t be disappointed,” Suni’s dad tells her. #sunrisers #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WVw5lZmmTV — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 1, 2021