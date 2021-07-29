Hometown hero Suni Lee is getting her own day to celebrate history!

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul and the state of Minnesota will honor gold-medal winning Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee with her own day!

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter made a declaration that the City of St. Paul will celebrate "Sunisa Lee Day" on Friday and Governor Tim Walz made a similar proclamation.

"Suni Lee, Minnesota's own, has made our state and country proud by etching her name among the legendary USA Olympians that have won at the Summer Games," said Governor Walz in a news release. "We [are] so proud of you, Suni. Way to bring home the gold!"

The 18-year-old Lee, who is from St. Paul, won gold in the women's gymnastics all-around final in Tokyo on Thursday.