Team USA Curling's John Shuster talks Olympic 'firsts' at fifth Olympics

Shuster was among the designated flag bearers during the opening ceremony, and credits a close-knit crew for Olympic successes.

BEIJING, China — The Team USA curlers, hailing from Minnesota, are now 3 and 3 in Beijing.

For captain John Shuster, his fifth turn on the Olympic stage is already filled with firsts like carrying the American flag at the opening ceremony. It’s a moment Shuster says is the biggest honor in his life through sports.

These games will also be memorable because they were played during a pandemic. Shuster says, despite the restrictions, it still feels like the Olympics for the athletes. They still get to hang out with other members of Team USA and take in other Olympic events.

He credits the closeness of the curling team in helping them get through it.

“We really do care about each other,” Shuster says, “and have the ability to say anything whether anybody wants to hear it or needs to hear it. We've become a family for sure.”

Like any family, there is a bit of rivalry, like the friendly competition over twitter followers between Shuster and his colorful teammate, Matt Hamilton. It’s a competition Hamilton is currently winning.

Shuster chalks it up to Hamilton’s mustache and outsized personality.

“Let’s be serious,” he says. “I mean he's a cartoon character. How am I supposed to keep up with that?”

During these games, Shuster is purposely not posting much on social media at all.

“For me, taking in every moment, really living the experience, is where I've gotten to,” he says. "Maybe that's me being old. I don’t know!”

Shuster doubts these will be his last games. He has no plans to retire. His only plan right now is to enjoy the rest of his time in Beijing.