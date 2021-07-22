Tokyo Olympics COVID cases reach 91 as 2 more athletes test positive

The 91 who have tested positive at the Tokyo Games do not include athletes who tested positive at home, preventing them from traveling to the Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Two athletes were among four residents of the Olympic Village who were added to the tally Thursday of people accredited for the Tokyo Games who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, bringing the number to 91.

Skateboarder Candy Jacobs of the Netherlands and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic tested positive and had to leave the village to enter a quarantine hotel in cases announced Wednesday.

Two additional “Games-concerned personnel” — a category that includes team coaches and officials — staying in the village overlooking Tokyo Bay were included in the 91 total cases listed by organizers since July 1.