Tokyo Olympics livestreams, Aug. 4: Track finals, skateboarding, women's sport climbing

TOKYO, Japan — Decathlon and heptathlon continue in track and field Wednesday while champions will be decided in the men’s 200 and 800 meters and the 110-meter hurdles. Medals will also be awarded in men's hammer throw, discus and shot put and women’s steeplechase.
April Ross and Alix Klineman, the last U.S. team standing in beach volleyball, face Switzerland in the women’s semifinal.
More team sports enter the elimination rounds, including the U.S. facing Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinal.
Karate and women’s sport climbing make their Olympic debuts, with Minnesota's Kyra Condie in the latter event; while the men’s park competition in skateboarding awards its first medals.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
WATCH ON KARE 11:
12:00 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime
7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime
10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus
LIVESTREAMS:
11:00 p.m. CT (Tuesday): Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal, Dominican Republic vs. USA
11:40 p.m. CT: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal, Australia vs. USA
12:00 a.m. CT: Boxing, Men's light heavyweight gold medal bout, semifinals in women's flyweight, welterweight and men's super heavyweight
12:10 a.m. CT: Water Polo, Men's Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain
12:30 a.m. CT: Sailing, Men's and women's 470 medal races
1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform prelims
1:30 a.m. CT: Cycling, Track - Men's team pursuit finals; women's keirin R1 w/ repechage; and men's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
3:00 a.m. CT: Sport Climbing, Women's Combined qualification
4:30 a.m. CT: Swimming, Men's 10km Open Water
4:30 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 13
4:30 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon High Jump
5:00 a.m. CT: Equestrian, Jumping Individual Final
5:05 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Shot Put
5:30 a.m. CT: Artistic Swimming, Duet - Free Routine (Final)
5:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, Men's +109kg Final
6:00 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
6:15 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's Hammer Throw Final
7:05 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 800m Final
7:55 a.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 200m Final
7:00 p.m. CT: Beach Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal, USA vs. Switzerland
7:00 p.m. CT: Skateboarding, Men's Park Final
7:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Session 14
7:10 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Women's High Jump qualifying
7:40 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Long Jump
7:50 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Discus
9:00 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's Triple Jump Final
9:05 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put Final
9:20 p.m. CT: Canoe/Kayak - Sprint, Finals in women's canoe single 200m, men's kayak single 200m, women's kayak single 500m and men's K-2 1000m
9:55 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Men's 110m Hurdles
10:30 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Javelin
10:45 p.m. CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Pole Vault