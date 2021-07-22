Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 23; Opening Ceremony

Watch the Opening Ceremony live on KARE 11 on Friday at 5:55 a.m.

TOKYO, Japan — Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.

You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET., which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

WATCH ON KARE 11: