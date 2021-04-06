Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Saturday, July 24: First swimming medals and critical game for US soccer

TOKYO, Japan — It’s the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, and everything from gymnastics to swimming to handball and field hockey is being livestreamed.
Among the big events happening Saturday are the conclusion of men’s gymnastics qualifications in the morning and the start of women’s qualifications in the evening; the U.S. women in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball; the first medals in swimming; USA vs. New Zealand in a now-pivotal game for the Americans following their 3-0 loss to Sweden; and beach volleyball with two U.S. teams in action.
Below are links to some of the bigger events and Team USA competitions happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday., which spans both Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday morning in Japan. For a complete list of livestreams, visit nbcolympics.com and click “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
WATCH ON KARE 11:
8:00 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1
12:30 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2
7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage
10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
LIVE STREAMS:
12:00 a.m. CT: Women's Water Polo, Japan vs. USA
12:15 a.m. CT: Archery: Mixed Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
12:30 a.m. CT: Softball, USA vs. Mexico
3:30 a.m. CT: Women's Soccer, Sweden vs. Australia
3:55 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. France
5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle 100m Breaststroke and Women's 100m Butterfly, 400m IM and 4x100m Freestyle Relay
6:30 a.m. CT: Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA
6:30 a.m. CT: (Telemundo) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA
7:00 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Mongolia vs. USA
5:00 p.m. CT: (USA) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA (Replay)
5:00 p.m. CT: Surfing, Men's Round 1, Heats 1-5
6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men's and women's eight heats; single sculls semis E-F; and pair, quad sculls & lightweight double sculls
6:30 p.m. CT: Skateboarding, Men's Street qualifying heats
7:00 p.m. CT: Women's Beach Volleyball, USA (Klineman, Ross) vs. China
7:45 p.m. CT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. France
8:00 p.m. CT: Softball, Australia vs. USA
8:20 p.m. CT: Surfing, Women's Round 1, Heats 1-5
8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle, Women's 400m IM and Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay; Semifinals in Women's 100m Butterfly and Men's 100m Breaststroke
9:05 p.m. CT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina
9:15 p.m. CT: Shooting, Women's Air Pistol Final
10:25pm CT: Skateboarding, Men's Street Finals