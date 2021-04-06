x
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Saturday, July 24: First swimming medals and critical game for US soccer

Gymnastics qualifications happen Saturday along with the first medals in swimming and the U.S. women try to bounce back from a stunning soccer loss.

TOKYO, Japan — It’s the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, and everything from gymnastics to swimming to handball and field hockey is being livestreamed.

Among the big events happening Saturday are the conclusion of men’s gymnastics qualifications in the morning and the start of women’s qualifications in the evening; the U.S. women in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball; the first medals in swimming; USA vs. New Zealand in a now-pivotal game for the Americans following their 3-0 loss to Sweden; and beach volleyball with two U.S. teams in action.

Below are links to some of the bigger events and Team USA competitions happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday., which spans both Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday morning in Japan. For a complete list of livestreams, visit nbcolympics.com and click “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

WATCH ON KARE 11:

8:00 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1

12:30 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage

10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

LIVE STREAMS:

12:00 a.m. CT: Women's Water Polo, Japan vs. USA

12:15 a.m. CT: Archery: Mixed Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

12:30 a.m. CT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 2, Main Coverage

12:30 a.m. CT: Softball, USA vs. Mexico

3:00 a.m. CT: Judo, Men's 60kg, Women's 48kg repechage, semifinal and medal matches

3:30 a.m. CT: Women's Soccer, Sweden vs. Australia

3:55 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. France

4:00 a.m. CT: Fencing, Women's individual epee and men's individual sabre medal rounds

5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle 100m Breaststroke and Women's 100m Butterfly, 400m IM and 4x100m Freestyle Relay

5:00 a.m. CT: Taekwondo, women's 49kg and men's 58kg repechages and medal matches

5:30 a.m. CT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 3, Team USA Tracker

5:30 a.m. CT: Men's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 2, Main Coverage

6:30 a.m. CT: Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA

6:30 a.m. CT: (Telemundo) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA

7:00 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Mongolia vs. USA

7:00 a.m. CT: Men's Beach Volleyball, Netherlands vs. USA (Lucena, Dalhausser)

5:00 p.m. CT: (USA) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA (Replay)

5:00 p.m. CT: Surfing, Men's Round 1, Heats 1-5

6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men's and women's eight heats; single sculls semis E-F; and pair, quad sculls & lightweight double sculls

6:30 p.m. CT: Skateboarding, Men's Street qualifying heats

7:00 p.m. CT: Women's Beach Volleyball, USA (Klineman, Ross) vs. China

7:45 p.m. CT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. France

8:00 p.m. CT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Multi-view Apparatus feed

8:00 p.m. CT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Main Coverage

8:00 p.m. CT: Softball, Australia vs. USA

8:20 p.m. CT: Surfing, Women's Round 1, Heats 1-5

8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle, Women's 400m IM and Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay; Semifinals in Women's 100m Butterfly and Men's 100m Breaststroke

9:05 p.m. CT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina

9:15 p.m. CT: Shooting, Women's Air Pistol Final

9:50 p.m. CT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 2, Multi-view Apparatus feed

9:50 p.m. CT: Women's Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 3, Main Coverage

10:25pm CT: Skateboarding, Men's Street Finals

