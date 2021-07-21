Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

TOKYO, Japan — About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.
In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.
Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
1:00 a.m. CT: Softball, Italy vs. Australia
1:10 a.m. CT: Women's Gymnastics practice, USA Tracker
2:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Egypt vs. Spain
3:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France
3:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea
3:00 a.m. CT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
3:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia
5:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia
6:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
6:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa
6:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany
6:30 a.m. CT: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany
8:00 a.m. CT: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
10:00 a.m. CT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
4:30 p.m. CT: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)