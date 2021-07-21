Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

Men’s soccer is underway and Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team get a chance to practice in the venue they’ll be competing in next week.

TOKYO, Japan — About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.

In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.