x
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

Men’s soccer is underway and Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team get a chance to practice in the venue they’ll be competing in next week.

TOKYO, Japan — About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.

In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

1:00 a.m. CT: Softball, Italy vs. Australia

1:10 a.m. CT: Women's Gymnastics practice, USA Tracker

2:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Egypt vs. Spain

3:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France

3:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea

3:00 a.m. CT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage

3:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia

5:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia

6:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania

6:00 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa

6:30 a.m. CT: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany

6:30 a.m. CT: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany

8:00 a.m. CT: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania

10:00 a.m. CT: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage

4:30 p.m. CT: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)

6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls, pair, double sculls and quadruple sculls heats

