Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics: Minnesotans Alise Post Willoughby in BMX, Mason Ferlic in steeplechase

TOKYO, Japan — More Minnesota athletes continue on their quest for an Olympics medal on Thursday and Friday in Tokyo. Here's how you can watch:

THURSDAY

BMX RACING - ALISE POST WILLOUGHBY

St. Cloud native Alise Post Willoughby is competing in her third Olympics in Tokyo, after appearances at the 2012 games in London and the 2016 games in Rio, where she won a silver medal.

Thursday night (Minnesota time), Willoughby competes in the semifinals of Women's BMX racing. If she qualifies, she'll race again in the final on Friday morning (Minnesota time).

MEN'S 3000M STEEPLECHASE - MASON FERLIC

Roseville native Mason Ferlic qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a third-place finish in the steeplechase event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He'll compete in the first heat of the 3000m Steeplechase on Thursday night (Minnesota time) in Tokyo.

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS - SUNISA LEE

NBC's primetime coverage on Thursday night on KARE 11 will focus heavily on the women's gymnastics all-around final, and the incredible performance by St. Paul's Suni Lee.

FRIDAY

SWIMMING - REGAN SMITH

Lakeville's Regan Smith will swim for her third medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night Minnesota time. This time, she'll be part of the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

The team is made up of two women and two men, each swimming 100 meters in the pool. Smith and her teammates qualified for the final after Thursday's heats, with a time of 3:41.02.