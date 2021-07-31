WATCH: Top moments from Friday, July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics

Friday in Tokyo featured more golden moments for American swimmers in the pool.

TOKYO, Japan — American swimmers brought home more hardware as the swimming events entering their final days of competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Here's a look at some of the highlights from Friday:

SWIMMING

Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women's 800 free ahead of Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

The United States qualified second to the final of the women's 4x100m medley relay, finishing behind Canada in their preliminary heat.

SOCCER

Lynn Williams gives her team 2-1 lead over the Netherlands in women's soccer.

TRACK & FIELD