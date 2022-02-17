WATCH: Top Winter Olympics moments from Feb. 17

The U.S. women's hockey team will bring home silver after losing to Canada and speed skater Brittany Bowe wins bronze in the 1000m race.

BEIJING, China — The athletes of Team USA won more medals Thursday as the 2022 Winter Olympics begin to wind down. The women's hockey team lost to Canada in the gold medal match but will still bring home silver, and speed skater and U.S. Olympic flag bearer Brittany Bowe placed third in the 1000m race.

In figure skating, controversy continues to swirl around the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, who failed to medal in the women's free skate. Fellow Russian teammate Anna Shcherbakova won gold.

HOCKEY

The United States women's hockey team came up short behind Canada in the championship match Wednesday night, losing 3-2, but the ladies of Team USA will still come home with a silver medal. Hilary Knight scored an enormous shorthanded goal and University of Minnesota alum Amanda Kessel scored with one minute remaining.

ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin picked up her third DNF (did not finish) at the 2022 Winter Olympics, skiing out in the slalom portion of the women's combined event in her last individual event of the games.

FREESTLYE SKIING

American Aaron Blunk, a two-time world champion, went huge on Run 2 of freeski halfpipe qualifying with a switch double cork 900 midway and a switch 720 with Japan grab, then cleaned up a right double 1260 for a 92.00.

SPEED SKATING

United States speed skater Brittany Bowe earned the bronze medal in the women's 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 33-year-old entered her third career Olympics as the reigning world champion in the distance.

FIGURE SKATING

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova landed two quads and six triples in the women's free skate to score a 175.75 and win the Olympic title.

2022 Winter Olympics