Tuesday Olympics livestreams: Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin in action

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.
Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.
Minnesota's Jessie Diggins also looks for gold in the women's individual sprint in cross-country skiing, with competition starting at 2 a.m. CT.
And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CT Monday and 2:00 a.m. CT Wednesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game
12:30 a.m. CST: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals
2:00 a.m. CST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle Qualifying and Finals
2:30 a.m. CST: Biathlon, Men’s Individual 20km
2:40 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Czech Republic
4:30 a.m. CST: Speed Skating, Men’s 1500m
5:30 a.m. CST: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies
5:50 a.m. CST: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4
6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game, TBD vs. TBD
7:10 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Finland
7:10 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Denmark
1:00 p.m. CST: NBC Daytime Coverage
7:00 p.m. CST: NBC Primetime Coverage
7:30 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying
8:15 p.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 1
9:00 p.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final
9:00 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
10:30 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying
11:45 p.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
12:30 a.m. CST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
1:00 a.m. CST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill