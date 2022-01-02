Tuesday Olympics livestreams: Women’s figure skating and US men’s hockey

Women’s figure skating opens with the short program while the U.S. men enter the hockey playoffs undefeated.

BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.

The men take on the slalom course in alpine skiing. The freestyle skiers pull out the tricks in men’s aerials and slopestyle and big air wraps up with the men’s final.

And the U.S. men’s hockey team is in quarterfinal action after going through group play undefeated.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CT Monday and 2:00 a.m. CT Wednesday. Times and dates are subject to change. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

1:00 p.m. CST: NBC Daytime Coverage

7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Women's Round Robin