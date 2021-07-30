VIDEO: Suni Lee & other top moments from Thursday, July 29 at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — All of the U.S. was cheering for Minnesota's Suni Lee on Thursday in Tokyo, as she won the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around competition. Here's a look at one of her big moments, and some of the other highlights from Thursday at the games:
GYMNASTICS
In need of a big routine to keep pace with Rebeca Andrade in the Olympic individual all-around final, Suni Lee did her thing on the uneven bars, earning a huge 15.300.
BASKETBALL
After a close first quarter, the U.S. women's basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.
SWIMMING
Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women's 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.