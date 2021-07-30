VIDEO: Suni Lee & other top moments from Thursday, July 29 at the Tokyo Olympics

Gold for Minnesota's Suni Lee in the women's all-around was a top highlight for Team USA on Thursday.

TOKYO, Japan — All of the U.S. was cheering for Minnesota's Suni Lee on Thursday in Tokyo, as she won the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around competition. Here's a look at one of her big moments, and some of the other highlights from Thursday at the games:

GYMNASTICS

In need of a big routine to keep pace with Rebeca Andrade in the Olympic individual all-around final, Suni Lee did her thing on the uneven bars, earning a huge 15.300.

BASKETBALL

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women's basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

SWIMMING