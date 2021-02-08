VIDEOS: Top moments from Monday, Aug. 2 in Tokyo

A stunning floor routine secures a gold medal for Jade Carey, and American track and field athletes stand out from the crowd.

TOKYO, Japan — A gold medal for American Jade Carey, U.S. women's soccer dealt a defeat in the semifinals, and Team USA stands out in track and field. Here are the top moments you might've missed yesterday in Tokyo!

Gymnastics

American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event. Carey nailed dazzling floor routine, wins gold.

Soccer

Canada dealt the United States women's national soccer team a crushing defeat in the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympics women's soccer tournament, capitalizing on a controversial 75th minute penalty call.

Track and field

In torrential conditions, reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. got the job done and won her semifinal, clocking 53.30 to advance to the final for a chance to defend her Olympic gold from Rio.

American record-holder Valarie Allman unleashed a massive hurl of 68.98 m on her first attempt, carrying her through the remaining rounds and a rain delay to win the U.S. its first track and field gold of the Tokyo Games.

Baseball