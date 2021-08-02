VIDEOS: Top moments from Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Tokyo Olympics

From the gym to the golf course, check out these must-see moments from Tokyo!

From the gym to the golf course, check out these viral video moments from Tokyo on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Track and Field

In what's bound to be one of the most astonishing results of the Tokyo Games, Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs clocked a personal-best 9.80 to stunningly claim the first Olympic men's 100m gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.

Gymnastics

Team USA veteran MyKayla Skinner scored a 15.033 on her first vault and a 14.800 on her second in the women's event final, earning a 14.916 overall. Jade Carey was off on her steps down the runway and scored a 12.416.

Golf