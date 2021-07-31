WATCH: Top moments from Saturday, July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel continued to shine for Team USA in the final night of swimming events.

TOKYO, Japan — Here's a look at some of the highlights from Saturday, July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics:

SWIMMING

American Caeleb Dressel rounded out a perfect three-for-three performance in his individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the 50m "splash and dash" in Olympic record time of 21.07.

Team USA swimmers Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple win the men's 4×100m medley relay gold with a world record time, 3:26.78.

TRACK AND FIELD

Elaine Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record as she defends her 100m gold in a photo finish. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place.





Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.

BASKETBALL