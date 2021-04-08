WATCH: Top moments from Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles returned to competition, and records were shattered on the track.

TOKYO, Japan — Here's a look at some of the top moments from Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Tokyo Olympics:

GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles returned for her first competition in over a week at the Tokyo Olympics, taking bronze in the balance beam event final with a score of 14.000. China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver.

After securing a bronze medal on the balance beam in Tokyo, Simone Biles joined NBC’s Mike Tirico to shed light on her experience with “the twisties” and the pressure she was facing to perform.

TRACK & FIELD

Teenager Athing Mu won 800m gold at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking Ajee Wilson's American record in 1:55.21 to give the U.S. its first Games title in the event in 53 years.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.