Wednesday Olympics livestreams: Nathan Chen looks to complete redemption

BEIJING, China — Coming off his record-setting short program, American Nathan Chen attempts to complete his redemption from 2018 and sew up an Olympic gold medal in the men’s figure skating free skate Wednesday.
The final will be held in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, where Chloe Kim is the defending gold medalist. On the slopes, it will be the second and final run of women’s slalom in the wee hours of the morning while the men take on alpine combined Wednesday night.
It’s a U.S. vs. Russia two-fer in curling. The 2018 gold medal team led by Minnesota native John Shuster opens its title defense against ROC in the morning. The U.S. women’s team takes on the Russians in the evening.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CT Tuesday and 2:00 a.m. CT Thursday, but weather and COVID-19 restrictions could lead to schedule changes. All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
11:45 p.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
12:30 a.m. CST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
1:00 a.m. CST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill
2:40 a.m. CST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, ROC vs. Switzerland
5:00 a.m. CST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual 10km
5:30 a.m. CST: Day 5 Medal Ceremonies
6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
6:20 a.m. CST: Luge, Doubles
7:10 a.m. CST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Denmark
1:00 p.m. CST: NBC Daytime Coverage
7:00 p.m. CST: NBC Primetime Coverage
7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
7:30 p.m. CST: Figure Skating, Men’s Free Skate
7:30 p.m. CST: Skeleton, Men’s Heats 1 and 2
7:30 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Final
8:30 p.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Downhill
9:15 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
10:10 p.m. CST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Latvia
12:00 a.m. CST: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals
12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
12:15 a.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Slalom
1:00 a.m. CST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 10km Classical
