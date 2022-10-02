Winter Olympics top moments: Thursday, Feb. 10

Gold medal performances by Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim lead the highlight reel from the winter games in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — Nathan Chen won Olympic gold with a spectacular free skate, while Chloe Kim only needed one run in the halfpipe to repeat as a snowboarding gold medalist.

Check out the top moments with these highlights from Thursday at the Winter Olympics in Beijing:

FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen won singles gold with a stunning 218.63-point free skate, capitalizing on his record-setting 113.97-point short program for a 332.60-point combined total. Chen’s gold is the first by an American man in singles competition since Evan Lysacek at the Vancouver games in 2010.

SNOWBOARDING

Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women's snowboard halfpipe final. It's all she would need, allowing Kim to press the envelope in her next two runs, which ended in falls. Kim is the first woman to win two gold medals in the halfpipe.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Chris Lillis' massive quintuple-twisting triple in Final 2 helped lead him and teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld to a stunning victory over China for mixed team aerials gold in the event's Olympic debut.

CURLING

After a fierce performance by the men's Swedish curling team, Team USA concedes in the 10th end, losing 7-4.

HOCKEY

The U.S. men's hockey team got off to a slow start, but ended up crushing China 8-0 thanks to strong showings from Drew Commesso and Sean Farrell.