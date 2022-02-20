x
Olympics

Winter Olympics top video moments for Sunday: Nathan Chen backflips, Shiffrin gets win and the Closing Ceremony

Get caught up with the top moments from the Winter Games' Closing Ceremony and the best bloopers from Beijing.
Credit: AP
Silver medalist Jessie Diggins, of the United States, reacts on the podium for the women's 30km mass start free cross-country skiing ceremony during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BEIJING, China — The closing ceremony wrapped up the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but not before Nathan Chen punctuated his trip with a backflip, and Mikaela Shiffrin won a race.

Figure skating gala 

American figure skater Nathan Chen gives a freeing performance to end his Olympic experience during the figure skating gala. During his routine, Chen landed an impeccable backflip punctuating his first gold medal at the Olympics. 

Alpine skiing 

In the alpine skiing combined team event, Mikael Shiffrin got her first win at the Beijing games over Slovakia's Rebeka Jancova, helping the U.S. to advance out of the first round. Unfortunately, the American team finished just off the podium in fourth. 

Cross-country skiing 

American skier Jessie Diggins guts it out to win the 25th and final U.S. medal of the Beijing games, taking silver in the 30km cross country race while combating the lingering symptoms of food poisoning. 

Closing Ceremony  


Athletes representing Team USA enter National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest," to 'Ode to Joy' during the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

Anyone who wasn’t awake early Sunday morning to watch live has another chance to see the ceremony in its entirety during NBC’s Olympic Prime Time coverage Sunday night. 

RELATED: How to watch the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday 

Olympic Bloopers 

From inadvertent stumbles to the dire need of snacks, here are the zaniest moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

