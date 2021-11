The Spartans will face Hutchinson in the Class AAAA semifinals on Friday night.

ORONO, Minn. — Orono started the year 1-6 and now they’re just one win away from playing for a state title. To say there’s no quit in this Spartans football team would be an understatement.

They face Hutchinson on Friday in the Class AAAA semifinals.

Head coach Joe McPherson knows it’s not how you start but how you finish. The Spartans are confident and focused and in search of their first state title in program history.