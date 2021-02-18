Osseo gymnast Jordan Buerman overcomes Goltz Syndrome to compete

She has a prosthetic foot and is legally blind after being diagnosed with Goltz Syndrome.

OSSEO, Minn. — No matter how uneven life seems. No matter how unexpected her circumstances are, Jordan Buerman doesn't complain.

The 7th grader at Osseo competes with the varsity on the uneven bars and is junior varisty for the other events.

You might notice her prosthletic foot but what you can't see is that Jordan also can't see.

Those are just two obstacles Jordan has dealt with her whole life as she was diagnosed with Goltz Syndrome. That is a rare genetic disorder that has fewer than 300 reported cases worldwide, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

It's a testament to trying and an unwavering attitude, even if the odds may appear uneven.