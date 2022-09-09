The 11 orchards you need to visit this fall

Toss on a chunky sweater and grab your boots, fall is here.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is here, and what better way to celebrate than pulling on your favorite pair of boots and heading to an apple orchard?

We rounded up 11 orchards, based on viewer and KARE 11 staff recommendations, that are worth a stop before the flakes start to fly this winter.

Luceline Orchard, Watertown

It's not just an apple orchard, this Minnesota destination offers free live music, food fresh from the grill and honey, syrup and desserts at their gift shop.

Luceline is located at 2755 Rose Avenue, Watertown MN 55388. The orchard is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for certain concert days.

Get more information about hours and availability from their website.

Pine Tree Apple Orchard, White Bear Lake

Apples, a corn maze, a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch and more are waiting at this orchard just northeast of the Twin Cities. Pine Tree Orchard has a wide variety of activities, weather permitting, of course, for the whole family to check out.

Pine Tree is located at 450 Apple Orchard Road, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Hours at the orchard are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Since many of the outdoor activities rely on pleasant weather, the orchard recommends you call (651) 429-7202 before you stop out.

Find more information about their programs and offerings at their website.

Minnetonka Orchard, Minnetrista

U-pick apples, unlimited hayrides, season passes and more are all available at this orchard located just west of the Twin Cities. Their season passes are $20 for adults and $14 for those over 65-years-old or under 12-years-old. (Go twice and it pays for itself!)

Minnetonka Orchard is located at 6530 County Road 26, Minnetrista, MN, 55364. Hours at the orchard are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Find more information and a full list of activities they offer at their website.

Brand Farms, Farmington

Family owned and operated since 1958, this orchard has more than just apples on the agenda. They are also a large egg producer, raising "happy, healthy and free range. They began as a small family farm and when the fourth generation son returned from college he decided to expand beyond dairy. The orchard/farm boasts 20 acres and 7,000 trees with all different variations of Minnesota bred apples. Food attractions include, caramel apples, apple pies, Apple Chips, Apple Butter and apple cider. So pretty much everything apple.

Brand Farms is located at 18605 Biscayne Avenue West, Farmington, Minnesota, 55024. The farm is open Monday- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find more information regarding what Brand Farms has to offer here.

Sever's Fall Festival, Shakopee

A lot of people know Sever's for their corn. They may not have apples but they have just about everything else. As a destination that attracts more than 100,000 people every year, they offer things like jumping pillows, a giant slide, corn pit and of course a "massive" corn maze. This year's Sever's Fall Festival will also include live shows for their many attendees to enjoy.

Sever's is located at 3121 150th Street West, Shakopee, MN, 55379.

For more information on what the Fall Festival has to offer as well as other events they will have throughout the rest of this year, click here.

Aamodt’s Apple Farm, Stillwater

Aamodt's prides themselves on acquiring the Minnesota's newest apple variety, "First Kiss." Along with a pick-your-own apple option the also are home to Saint Croix Vineyards. Wine-tasting and wine-making tours are offered as a bonus to your apple-picking experience.

The apple farm is located at 6428 Manning Avenue, Stillwater, MN, 55082. Their Apple Barn is open everyday of the week 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

For more information visit their website.

Deer Lake Orchard, Buffalo

This family-run orchard located just outside of Buffalo has fall fun activities for the whole family, including a variety of apples to pick from. They include Sweet Tango, Honey Crisps and Zestar. Deer Lake Orchard also boasts a 100-year-old barn that is available to book for your next event!

They are located at 1903 10th Street SW, Buffalo, MN 55313. They are open Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information click here.

Apple Jack Orchards, Buffalo

In 1983, "Apple" Jack Kelly famously pick apples from his over 250 trees to sell, and soon planted more. Now, Apple Jack Orchards in Buffalo boasts over 10,000 trees and over 29 varieties of Minnesota apples. There is also a bakery, corn maze, and the opportunity to pet some farm animals!

They are located at 4875 37th St SE, Delano, MN 55328. They are open Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click here.

Emma Krumbee's Apple Orchard and Barn, Bell Plaine

From apple and pumpkin picking, to barrel runs and giant tube slide, Emma Krumbee's Apple Orchard and Barn has fun and activities for the whole family! There are 10 varieties of apples to choose from and more than 6,000 dwarf apple trees.

They are located at 311 E Enterprise Dr, Belle Plaine, MN 56011. They are open Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information click here.

Country Blossom Farm, Alexandria

This farm has both apple and raspberry picking, among other fall activities that have fun for the whole family. Among the variety of apples to choose from is one called "State Fair," which was introduced in 1977.

They are located at 1951 Englund Rd SW, Alexandria, MN 56308. They are open Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Fall Harvest Orchard, Montrose

Along with the obvious, Fall Harvest also offers live music, tire climb, hay bale mountain and much more. Located four miles west of Delano, they offer a multitude of different "rides" from their Classic Red Train Ride to Cow Train Rides. There are a couple other fun alternatives like "apple cannons" and "pedal carts" that are only available on the weekends.

The orchard is located at 345 County Road 30 SE, Montrose MN, 55363. They are open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

For more information or a full apple list, click here.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: