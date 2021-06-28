4 rescued after overloaded boat capsizes in Voyageurs National Park

Authorities say the Twin Cities residents were overloaded, and headed to a campsite on Namakan Lake when their boat began taking on water.

KABETOGAMA, Minn. — Four Twin Cities residents are alive and recovering from a scare after they were rescued from the waters of a lake in Voyageurs National Park in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred near Ziski Island on Namakan Lake Sunday night just after 9 p.m. Those rescued - a 42-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old girl, all from Crystal, and a 39-year-old man from St. Paul - were headed to a campsite on Namakan Lake when their boat began taking on water and capsized.

One of the people in boat called 911 to report what had happened, but before rescuers arrived nearby boats had picked up those in the water. The sheriff's office says all four were wearing life jackets, which may be a factor in the positive outcome. They were checked out, found to be uninjured and released at the scene.