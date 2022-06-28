Over 700 acres of land to be preserved along the St. Croix River

The Minnesota DNR received a land donation that will be added to the Chengwatana State Forest near Chisago City.

The Minnesota DNR announced Tuesday that they have received over 700 acres of land that will be added to the Chengwatana State Forest.

National nonprofit Trust for Public Land (TPL) donated 729 acres of land along the St. Croix River near Chisago City to the DNR that will be preserved as public land for Minnesotans to enjoy for generations to come.

The donated land includes forest, grassland, and several creeks, streams and ponds that will "safeguard the diversity of native ecosystems, improve connectivity between natural lands, protect drinking water and provide public access for recreational activities," the DNR said in a statement Tuesday.

“Spending time outdoors is critically important for our mental and physical health, and with about 3 million people in the Twin Cities an easy day-trip away, this is a big win for our people and our planet,” said Susan Schmidt, Minnesota state director for TPL in a news release.

Xcel Energy previously owned the land for nearly a century before selling it to TPL, which says it has protected more than 3 million acres of public land since 1972.

“This size of acquisition is pretty uncommon,” but, “is a key acquisition to keep it [the land] in its natural state,” DNR Forestry Supervisor Jeremey Fauskee said.

