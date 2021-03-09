After several boating deaths in 2021, DNR wants more vigilance this fall

So far this year, 17 people have lost their lives in boating accidents in Minnesota, which is the highest number since 2005.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As the summer boating season starts drawing to a close DNR officials want to remind boaters to stay safe after a deadly year on Minnesota waters.

"So far this year, 17 people have lost their lives in boating accidents in Minnesota, which is the highest number since 2005," according to a news release from the DNR.

Many Minnesotans consider Labor Day weekend the last "hurrah" for recreational boating and state officials don't want people to "let their guard down as the season draws to a close."

DNR officials say most fatal boating incidents occur in cold water. Boaters hitting the waters this fall need to be extra careful and the DNR website is offering tips to stay safe:

Wear a life jacket (foam life jackets are more effective than inflatables during the cold-water season).

Distribute weight in the boat evenly and abide by manufacturer’s weight limits to reduce the likelihood of falling overboard.

Have a means of communication. Boaters also should let other people know where they’re going and when they plan to return.

Watch the weather to avoid shifting winds or storms.

Keep in mind that even strong swimmers can be incapacitated quickly after a fall into cold water.

Wear an engine cut-off device if your boat is equipped with one.