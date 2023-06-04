Air quality alert issued for eastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec combined with sunny skies and warm temperatures triggered an Air Quality Alert for a portion of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The alert will remain active from noon Sunday through Monday at 9 a.m., affecting people living in east central Minnesota into southern parts of the state and over into western Wisconsin. People sensitive to changing air quality conditions are asked to take care.
Pollution and smoke could aggravate heart and lung disease as well as cardiovascular and respiratory infections. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, symptoms could include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.
People who need to be mindful of Air Quality Alerts:
Sensitive groups include:
- People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes
- Pregnant people
- Children and older adults
People with increased exposure include:
- People of all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors
- People who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor
- People who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children
- People who don’t have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool
- People in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.
Find more information about Air Quality Alerts here.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.