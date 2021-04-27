Bear reportedly roaming around Woodbury

According to the Woodbury Public Safety Department, the bear has been spotted primarily around the Evergreen neighborhood.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Officials say they've received several reports of a bear roaming around the city of Woodbury.

According to the Woodbury Public Safety Department, the bear has been spotted primarily around the Evergreen neighborhood, and has been attracted to bird and deer feeders in residents' yards. City officials say there is currently a ban on deer feeders throughout Washington County, and are urging people to remove their bird feeders, especially at night, until the bear leaves the area.

The bear, which has been seen as far east as Interlachen Parkway and as far west as Bielenberg Drive, has not shown any signs of aggression, therefore, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources won't trap and remove the animal, officials say.