Black bear seen roaming around Oakdale Monday evening

OAKDALE, Minn. — Multiple people reported seeing a bear walking around Oakdale Monday evening, according to city officials.

In a tweet from the City of Oakdale, officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called to evaluate the sighting and the Minnesota State Patrol flew a chopper to scope the area. The bear was not found.

According to the Minnesota DNR, black bears can live throughout the state and are known to occasionally wander into cities and towns.

"Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety, but conflicts between people and bears can arise," the DNR website reads. "To live peacefully with bears, humans play a part by being responsible for their behavior."

Minnesota DNR officials say bears have an increased sense of smell, so they can be attracted to certain food sources provided by humans, such as dog food, birdseed and grease. Officials recommend people "secure or remove attractants" to help keep bears away from their property.

The @OakdaleMN_PD was notified of multiple black bear sightings in the area Monday evening. Officers responded, @mndnr arrived to evaluate, @MnDPS_MSP had a helicopter in the area. The bear was not found. Follow this information for safety: https://t.co/Aw00EOusbg #OakdaleMN — OakdaleMN (@oakdalemn) September 6, 2022

