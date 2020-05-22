Blue-green algae blooms found in three Minneapolis lakes

According to the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, the harmful bacteria has been confirmed in Cedar Lake, Lake Nokomis and Lake of the Isles.

In a press release from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, they received reports of a harmful algae bloom at Cedar Lake on May 15 and later confirmed it to be blue algae. The harmful bacteria was later confirmed in Lake Nokomis and Lake of the Isles as well.

Minneapolis officials are asking all residents and their pets to stay out of the water when these blooms are visible.

Blue-green algae can produce cyanotoxins, which can cause humans and animals to get ill, particularly if ingested. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), symptoms of illness from blue-green algae can include vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat, and headache. Symptoms generally begin several hours up to two days after exposure.