Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permits to be picked up in-person again

Superior National Forest is ending its virtual permit issuance option.

DULUTH, Minn. — Most visitors to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness should plan to start picking up their wilderness permits in-person again starting on Monday, July 12.

The Superior National Forest is ending its option to issue permits virtually. According to a press release, that change was only made temporarily for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Permits can be picked up in-person at a Forest Service district office or a cooperator. According to the release, service offices are open and offering in-person services again, though hours will vary. Specific offices' hours can be found here.

The release also says there will be exceptions for permit holders with the LaCroix or Tofte District Office as their issue station. Because these offices are closed on Sundays this season, virtual permit issuance and education sessions will be available at only 9 a.m. on Sundays. That change will begin on July 18.