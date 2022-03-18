Changes coming for 2022 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

A DNR spokesperson says the spring tradition continues, but will look different due to COVID uncertainties and the pandemic's impact on planning lead time.

ST PAUL, Minn — For decades, hosting the Minnesota Governor's Fishing opener has been a crown jewel for communities across the state, a chance to welcome an influx of anglers and pour hospitality dollars into the local economy.

The 2022 opener, set for May 14 , will mark a break in tradition. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spokesperson Gail Nosek tells KARE 11 that the fishing opener will look a bit different this year, due to ongoing impacts from COVID and uncertainties with the virus that have made planning a "traditional" community-hosted opener difficult.

Nosek explained in an email that the planning process is "significant," generally taking 12 to 18 months.

Instead of a town or community hosting the big event this year, like Otter Tail County did in 2021, the DNR says the opener will take a "more geographically dispersed, hybrid approach," celebrating fishing in a variety of ways rather than focusing on a single host area. Governor Walz will be involved in some fashion.

The DNR, Explore Minnesota Tourism Department and the office of Governor Tim Walz will release more specifics on the 2022 opener next week. Nosek says planning for the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener is also underway.

Minnesota has held a community Governor's Fishing Opener since 1948. The event was designed to improve local economies by developing and promoting the state’s recreational opportunities.

