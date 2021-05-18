Crews search for possible missing boater in Roseville

A social media post by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team says they will be flying over McCarrons Lake after a boat was found floating empty.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Crews are searching for a possible missing boater in Roseville after a boat was found floating empty Tuesday morning.

A social media post by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team says they will be searching McCarrons Lake after the discovery of an empty boat, with the subject's vehicle still parked on the launch.

At this point, no information is available on the boater's identity or what may have occurred. KARE 11 has contacted Roseville P.D. and the Ramsey County Water Patrol, and will have the latest information as it becomes available.