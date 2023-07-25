Walleye slot expanded on Mille Lacs Lake Aug. 1

By dropping the minimum size from 21 to 20 inches, anglers will have increased odds of taking home the one walleye they are allowed to keep.

MILLE LACS, Minn. — Beginning next Tuesday, anglers will have better odds of taking a walleye home from Mille Lacs lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says beginning Aug. 1 the slot minimum drops from 21 inches to 20 inches. That means anglers can keep one fish between 20-23 inches, or one longer than 28 inches.

“Although the relaxed slot limit may not seem like a big change, the current size structure of walleye in the lake means this will increase anglers’ chances of catching a harvestable fish,” said Brian Nerbonne, DNR central region fisheries manager.

Nerbonne says catch rates this spring and summer allow the slot expansion without harm to the long-term sustainability of walleye in Mille Lacs. DNR fisheries specialists say recent lower catch rates are less a reflection of the number of walleyes in the lake than the abundance of natural food. Minnesota Test netting indicates the number of walleyes in the lake longer than 14 inches has been similar from 2020-2023, but an increase in the abundance of yellow perch means those fish have not been as willing to bite on anglers’ lines.

Regulations and limits for all other species on the lake remain unchanged. The DNR will announce walleye regulations for the upcoming winter season in November.

For more on fishing regulations on Mille Lacs Lake and ongoing walleye management and research, check out the Minnesota DNR website,

